Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times

October 22, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in Donbas five times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The Russian occupation forces used small arms near Artema (26km north of Luhansk) and Shumy (41km north of Donetsk). In addition, the enemy fired grenade machine gun in the area of Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

No casualties among Ukrainian defenders were reported.

Another violation of the agreements reached within the Trilateral Contact Group was recorded in the Sea of Azov region. In the evening, the flight of enemy’s UAV was spotted near Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol). The drone was suppressed by Ukrainian electronic warfare equipment.

Today, October 23, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units. The ceasefire is observed along the entire contact line.