Ukraine reports 6,677 new coronavirus cases
News Censor.NET Incidents Health
Ukraine has registered 6,677 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 355,601, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
As reported by Censor.NET.
As many as 126 patients have died from COVID-19 and 2,799 have recovered in the country over the past 24 hours.
In total, 6,590 deaths and 145,336 recoveries have been recorded in Ukraine since the beginning of the pandemic.
A total of 5,426 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on October 25.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...