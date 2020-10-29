Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas four times

October 28, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire four times in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units in Donbas. One Ukrainian serviceman was wounded.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, the enemy opened fire from small arms near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk). Two more ceasefire violations were recorded in the suburbs of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk), where the enemy used 82mm mortars and grenade launchers of various systems in the evening," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", Russian-led forces used 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and opened aimed fire from small arms near Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk), as a result of which Ukrainian serviceman received a bullet wound of the arm.

Today, October 29, the ceasefire has been observed along the entire contact line. No violations of the peace agreements have been recorded.