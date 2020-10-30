ENG
Ukraine reports 8,312 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has registered 8,312 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 378,729, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As many as 173 patients have died from COVID-19 and 3,394 have recovered in the country over the past 24 hours.

In total, 7,041 deaths and 155,026 recoveries have been recorded in Ukraine since the beginning of the pandemic.

