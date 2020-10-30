Constitutional Court chairman sees 'signs of constitutional coup' in Zelenskyi's bill

Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Oleksandr Tupytsky has said that the bill "On Restoration of Public Confidence in the Constitutional Judiciary" shows signs of a constitutional coup in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

He stated this at a briefing on Friday, October 30.

"Draft law No. 4288 was cobbled together overnight. It has signs of a constitutional coup in Ukraine. I declare this responsibly," Tupytsky said.

He said that there were rumours that it was initially planned to prepare a bill that would introduce a quota for voting in the Constitutional Court of 14 judges, but added that with a court of 15 or even 18 judges, it will block the work of the court itself.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi tabled in the Verkhovna Rada the bill No. 4288 "On Restoration of Public Confidence in the Constitutional Judiciary," which proposes to terminate the powers of judges of the Constitutional Court, declare its decision on asset declarations "null and void" and repeal the relevant amendments the law "On Corruption Prevention."