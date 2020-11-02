Ukraine reports 6,754 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has registered 6,754 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 402,194, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Sixty-nine patients have died from COVID-19 and 2,327 have recovered in the country over the past 24 hours.

In total, 7,375 deaths and 163,768 recoveries have been recorded in Ukraine since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 7,959 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on October 31.