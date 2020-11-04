Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas six times

November 3, Russian armed formations and mercenaries violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in Donbas six times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of ​​responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, the enemy fired a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); under-barrel grenade launcher and small arms - on the outskirts of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); small arms, heavy machine gun, and hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher – in the area of Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); small arms and hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher – outside Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the area of ​​responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", the Russian occupation forces opened fire from a grenade machine gun near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk).

Read more: Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas twice

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in the enemy shelling.

Today, November 4, the ceasefire has been observed in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units.