Ukraine develops action plan on cessation of conflict in Donbas, - official

The Joint Action Plan, prepared by the Ukrainian side for the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), contains a proposal on the full and complete cessation of the conflict in Donbas and demilitarization of certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions in early 2021 in order to create all necessary conditions for holding local elections there on March 31, 2021. This was announced by the Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG Leonid Kravchuk.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The first thing we propose to do is to stop the armed conflict and carry out the full demilitarization of the temporarily occupied territories. This is where we need to start. Namely, all armed groups, mercenaries, weapons - everything must be withdrawn from this territory, illegal armed groups must be disbanded. And this must be done in early 2021," he said.

According to the official, after that Ukraine must take control of the border and ensure normal life in these areas.

"That is, the security component becomes the main determinant in order to move forward," Kravchuk stressed.

As we reported earlier, the Trilateral Contact Group agreed on four new areas for force's disengagement in Donbas.