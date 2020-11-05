Kyiv city reports 983 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has recorded 983 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 41,373, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post Telegram.

"The number of coronavirus patients continues to grow alarmingly in the capital. Kyiv has recorded 983 new patients in the past day. Eleven people have died. In total, 827 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 539 women aged 18-89 years; 41 girls aged between 1 month and 17 years; 362 men aged 18-91 years; 41 boys aged 1-16 years old. In addition, 27 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 348 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 13,769 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of November 5, 430,467 COVID-19 cases were laboratory-confirmed in Ukraine, including 9,850 cases recorded during the previous day.