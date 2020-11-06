Klitschko re-elected as Kyiv Mayor, winning in first round

Vitali Klitschko was re-elected as Kyiv Mayor, Kyiv city territorial election commission said on Friday.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

According to the data released by head of the city election commission Valentyna Korolkova, in the October 25 elections, Klitschko was supported by 365,161 voters, which is 50.52% of those who took part in the voting.

Read more: Kyiv city reports 856 new coronavirus cases