Seven parties win seats on Kyiv City Council

Seven parties have overcome the 5% electoral threshold in elections to Kyiv City Council, according to Valentyna Korolkova, the head of the Kyiv city territorial election commission.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

She said this during the announcement of the official election results in the Ukrainian capital on Friday, November 6.

In particular, Vitali Klitschko's UDAR party collected 19.98% of the vote, European Solidarity - 20.52%, Servant of the People - 7.53%, Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) - 7.49%, Opposition Platform - For Life - 7.81%, Yednist (Unity) - 8.74%, and Holos (Voice) - 5.97%.

Local elections took place in Ukraine on October 25. This year, Ukrainians elected representatives to local government agencies: deputies of regional and district councils, as well as deputies of local councils and their heads in 1,439 communities.

Incumbent Mayor Vitali Klitschko won the Kyiv mayoral election in the first round.