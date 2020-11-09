ENG
Zelenskyi tests positive for coronavirus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has tested positive for COVID-19.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"There are no lucky people in the world to whom COVID-19 would not be a threat. Despite all the quarantine measures, I also received a positive result. I have 37.5, and I wish everyone to have 36.6! However, I feel good. I promise to self-isolate and continue to work. Most people overcome COVID-19. And I will do it too. Everything will be fine!" Zelenskyi said.

