Biden discusses Ukraine with France, UK leaders

US President-elect Joe Biden has held phone calls with European leaders, during which he drew attention to the Ukrainian issue, according to the official Twitter account of the Biden-Harris presidential transition.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"He [Biden] also expressed his readiness to work together on global challenges, including security and development in Africa, the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria, and Iran's nuclear program," reads the readout of Biden's phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

In his phone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Biden also drew attention to Ukraine, saying it was a priority issue for the joint efforts of Washington and London.

"Among the shared priorities they discussed were containing COVID-19 and promoting global health security; pursuing a sustainable economic recovery; combating climate change; strengthening democracy, and working together on issues such as the Western Balkans and Ukraine," reads the readout of Biden's call with Johnson.

In addition, Biden held phone calls with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

The US presidential election took place on November 3. Democrat Joe Biden holds a sizeable lead after a preliminary vote count. However, incumbent Donald Trump is reluctant to admit his defeat, saying he will seek a vote recount.