Invaders violate ceasefire near Kamyanka. One soldier wounded

Today, November 11, the Russian occupation troops violated the proclaimed ceasefire once. A soldier of the Joint Forces received a gunshot wound.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from small arms and a heavy machine gun near Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk). Unfortunately, as a result of the shelling, one soldier of the Joint Forces received a gunshot wound. The soldier was immediately taken to a hospital, where he is provided with proper medical care. His health condition is satisfactory," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters reports on its Facebook page.

The JFO forces promptly reported on the actions of the Russian mercenaries to the OSCE representatives through the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC).

Over the past day, November 10, the ceasefire was observed in most areas of responsibility of the Ukrainian units. At the same time, two cases of violation of the ceasefire by the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries were recorded near the village of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk). In this sector, the enemy opened fire from small arms in the afternoon and 82mm mortars in the evening.

No casualties among Ukrainian defenders were reported.