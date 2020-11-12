Ukraine reports 11,057 new coronavirus cases

As many as 11,057 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 500,865, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As many as 11,057 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, including 428 children and 564 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday, November 12.

According to him, 198 patients died from COVID-19, 6,235 recovered and 1,509 were hospitalized in Ukraine on November 11.

Stepanov noted that 77,149 coronavirus tests had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

He said that the highest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv (931), Zaporizhia region (799), Kyiv region (700), Odesa region (663) and Poltava region (624).