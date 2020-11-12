Ukraine's first deputy speaker contracts COVID-19

First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk has tested positive for COVID-19.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Dear friends! Apparently, it's my turn now. My positive mood was replaced with a positive test. Neither the mask, which I have not actually removed since March, nor gloves, nor sanitizers helped. I probably have to pass this test as well," Stefanchuk wrote.

He asked those he had recently been in contact with to take care of their health.

The politician also wished all those who did not get sick to develop a strong immune system, as well as a speedy recovery to those who caught the virus.

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov announced on November 11 that he had received a positive test for coronavirus.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak tested positive for COVID-19 on November 9.

As many as 11,057 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Ukraine as of November 11, bringing the total to 500,865.