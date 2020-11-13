Ukrainian army reports 185 new coronavirus cases

As of November 13, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have reported 2,379 COVID-19 cases, including 185 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Censor.NET reports citing the referring post on Facebook

"As of 10:00 on November 13, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported 2,379 coronavirus cases. Some 185 new cases were recorded over the past day," the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports on its Facebook page.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,168 people have recovered and 21 died. Some 366 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 35 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days.

As of November 13, Ukraine reported 512,652 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 11,787 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.