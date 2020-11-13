Kyiv city reports 1,083 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,083 new coronavirus cases in the past day, which is the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in the city since the start of the pandemic, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Since the start of the pandemic, Kyiv has recorded the highest daily increase in coronavirus patients – 1,083 people. Thirteen patients have died. Overall, 938 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," he wrote.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 595 women aged 18-87 years; 27 girls aged between one month and 17 years; 422 men aged 18-84 years; 39 boys aged between six months and 17 years old. In addition, 61 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

At the same time, 354 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 18,333 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of November 13, Ukraine confirmed 11,787 new COVID-19 cases during the previous day, bringing the total to 512,652.