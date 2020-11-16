Invaders fire grenade launcher near Starohnativka

Over the past 24 hours, November 15, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire in Donbas twice.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from small arms near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk) and from an under-barrel grenade launcher outside Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk)," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters reports on its Facebook page.

No casualties among Ukrainian defenders were reported.

Today, November 16, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units. However, Ukrainian soldiers are ready to respond immediately to any changes in the operational situation.