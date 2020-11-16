ENG
Zelenskyi congratulates Maia Sandu on victory in Moldova’s presidential election

Zelenskyi congratulates Maia Sandu on victory in Moldova’s presidential election

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has congratulated Maia Sandu, ex-prime minister and current leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), on her victory in Moldova's presidential election.

In a post on Twitter, Zelensky wrote: "I look forward to further strengthening of relations between Ukraine and Moldova for the European future of our peoples".

According to the latest data of Moldova’s Central Election Commission, pro-European candidate Maia Sandu holds the lead over current President Igor Dodon in presidential run-off election.

With 98.6% of the vote counted, Sandu is ahead with nearly 56.12% to Dodon's 43.88%.

The second round of presidential elections in Moldova took place on Sunday, November 15.

