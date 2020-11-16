Zelenskyi congratulates Maia Sandu on victory in Moldova’s presidential election

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has congratulated Maia Sandu, ex-prime minister and current leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), on her victory in Moldova's presidential election.

As reported by Censor.NET.

In a post on Twitter, Zelensky wrote: "I look forward to further strengthening of relations between Ukraine and Moldova for the European future of our peoples".

According to the latest data of Moldova’s Central Election Commission, pro-European candidate Maia Sandu holds the lead over current President Igor Dodon in presidential run-off election.

With 98.6% of the vote counted, Sandu is ahead with nearly 56.12% to Dodon's 43.88%.

The second round of presidential elections in Moldova took place on Sunday, November 15.