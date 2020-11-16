Kyiv reports 879 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 879 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 51,499, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Unfortunately, the dynamics of the virus spread is extremely bad. Kyiv has reported 879 new patients in the past day. Despite the fact that fewer cases are usually recorded on weekends, as not all laboratories work. Eleven people have died," he said at a briefing on November 16.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 511 women aged 18-99 years; 28 girls aged between nine months and 17 years; 316 men aged 18-93 years; 24 boys aged between three months and 16 years old. In addition, 43 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

Kyiv has confirmed eight recoveries over the course of the past day. In total, 18,767 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of November 16, Ukraine reported 545,689 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 9,832 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.