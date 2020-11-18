Ukraine reports 12,496 new coronavirus cases
News Censor.NET Incidents Health
As many as 12,496 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 570,153, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said on Facebook.
As reported by Censor.NET.
According to him, 12,496 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Ukraine as of November 18, 2020, including 535 children and 529 health workers.
According to him, 256 patients died from COVID-19, 8,096 recovered and 1,668 were hospitalized in Ukraine on November 17.
Stepanov noted that 73,064 coronavirus tests, including 42,379 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 30,685 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.
The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (1,213), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,023), Cherkasy region (800), Kyiv region (774), and Zaporizhia region (708).
Some 11,968 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on November 16.
Please wait...