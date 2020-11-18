President feels better, continues to work - Mendel

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky feels better, holds up well and continues to work, presidential spokesperson Iuliia Mendel has told.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyi's health is improving every day. He no longer coughs. He keeps his spirits up and continues to work. In particular, he holds online meetings and international phone calls. Online events with the president's participation are planned this week. We will report on them on the [president's] website," she said.

In addition, Mendel said that Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak was also recovering.

"We hope they will start working as normal soon," Mendel added.

Read more: Kyiv reports 1,213 new coronavirus cases

Zelenskyi and Yermak tested positive for COVID-19 on November 9.

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to Yermak, said later that the two stayed in isolated wards at the Feofania Hospital.

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov and his first deputy, Ruslan Stefanchuk, also tested positive for the coronavirus.