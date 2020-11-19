Ukraine reports 13,357 new coronavirus cases

As many as 13,357 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 583,510, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to him, 539 children and 673 health workers tested positive for the coronavirus over the past day.

He said that 257 patients died from COVID-19, 7,400 recovered and 1,531 were hospitalized in Ukraine on Wednesday, November 18.

Stepanov noted that 65,402 coronavirus tests, including 40,585 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 24,817 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

Read more: Kyiv Hospitals 52% Filled With Coronavirus Patients - Klitschko

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (1,348), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,128), Kyiv region (786), Zaporizhia region (748), and Cherkasy region (726).

Some 12,496 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on Tuesday, November 17.