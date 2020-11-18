Kyiv Hospitals 52% Filled With Coronavirus Patients - Klitschko

Hospitals in Kyiv are 52% filled with coronavirus patients.

Censor.NET reports citing online breifing.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this at a briefing.

"Hospital beds are 52% full," he said.

According to him, 4,500 beds in hospitals are provided for patients with coronavirus in Kyiv.

If necessary, the number of beds will be increased.

At the moment, more than 1,000 patients with coronavirus are in hospitals in the capital.