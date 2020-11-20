Ukraine negotiating with all potential manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccine

Ukraine is currently negotiating and signing agreements with all potential manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccine to organize the supply of vaccines to Ukraine.

"The country is working with all potential vaccine manufacturers, is already signing contracts for the supply of vaccines. We are talking about the delivery of at least 15 million doses of vaccine to the country at a time," Deputy Health Minister, Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko said on the air of 1+1 TV channel.

He added that the priority groups for vaccination in Ukraine would be doctors and people in the risk group, i.e. those often suffering from coronavirus infection complications. According to Liashko, the national technical group of experts is currently considering three mechanisms for transporting, storing and using vaccines, and it all depends on the temperature at which it should be stored.

The Chief State Sanitary Doctor also said that various vaccination mechanisms were currently being considered in Ukraine, including the possibility of vaccinating citizens in outpatient clinics, day hospitals, and private medical institutions. More specific vaccination mechanisms will be approved after it is known which vaccine will be purchased, he added.

The deputy minister noted that the control over-vaccination of the population would be carried out by the Ministry of Health and the healthcare departments of local administrations.

On November 18, it became known that the COVAX Facility confirmed coronavirus vaccine supplies to Ukraine for 20% of the population free of charge.

According to Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov, Ukraine will receive the COVID-19 vaccine in several batches, and the first 1 million 200 thousand doses will be used to vaccinate health workers. In total, COVAX plans to provide Ukraine with about 8 million doses of coronavirus vaccine.