Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas twice

November 19, Russian armed formations violated the ceasefire in the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East" in Donbas twice.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk), the enemy used a grenade machine gun and small arms, and the activity of an enemy sniper was recorded near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in a shooting in the Avdiivka suburbs. The soldier was promptly taken to a medical facility. His health condition is satisfactory.

"Today, November 20, in the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘North’, the Russian occupation forces carried out an armed provocation against Ukrainian defenders near Shumy (41km north of Donetsk), using small arms. No casualties among Ukrainian servicepersons have been reported," the Headquarters informed.

See more: Ukrainian soldier killed in JFO zone. PHOTO

The units involved in the Joint Forces Operation continue to adhere to the terms of agreements reached within the Trilateral Contact Group on July 22, 2020. At the same time, Ukrainian troops are ready to adequately respond to any enemy provocations.