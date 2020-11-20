Ukraine reports 14,575 new coronavirus cases

As many as 14,575 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 598,085, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As many as 14,575 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of November 20, 2020. In particular, 549 children and 613 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19," he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

He said that 229 patients died from the virus, 7,845 recovered and 1,728 were hospitalized in Ukraine on Thursday, November 19.

According to Stepanov, the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Kyiv (1,391), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,174), Kyiv region (1,080), Khmelnytskyi region (805), and Sumy region (748).

Some 13,357 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on Wednesday, November 18.