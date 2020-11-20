Kyiv reports 1,391 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,391 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 56,594, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 1,391 new patients have been recorded in Kyiv in the past day, 33 people have died. In total, 1,080 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," he said at a briefing on November 20, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 832 women aged 18-91 years; 48 girls aged between one month and 17 years; 462 men aged 18-87 years; 49 boys aged between two months and 16 years old. In addition, 64 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

Kyiv has confirmed 376 recoveries over the course of the past day. In total, 20,391 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of November 20, Ukraine reported 598,085 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 14,575 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.