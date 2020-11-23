Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas six times

November 22, six ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The Russian occupation forces fired grenade machine gun in the suburbs of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun – near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of various systems and small arms – outside Shumy (41km north of Donetsk) and Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk). In addition, the invaders remotely mined Ukrainian troops' positions in the direction of Vodiane, using prohibited POM-2 mines," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

OSCE representatives were informed about the ceasefire violations and the use of prohibited mines by the armed forces of the Russian Federation through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center.

No casualties among Ukrainian servicepersons were reported.

Today, November 23, the ceasefire has been observed along the contact line, no violations of the agreements reached in the TCG have been recorded in the JFO area.