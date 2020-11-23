Vadym Omelchenko appointed as Permanent Representative of Ukraine to UNESCO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to France Vadym Omelchenko as the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to UNESCO.

Censor.NET reports citing decree №507/2020.

The decree No.507 / 2020 was released on the website of the Head of State.

"To appoint Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the French Republic Vadym Omelchenko as the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to UNESCO concurrently," the document reads.

Vadym Omelchenko is a Ukrainian politician, founder and president of the Gorshenin Institute, Honored Lawyer of Ukraine. Since August 2020, Omelchenko has been the Ambassador of Ukraine to France.

Oleh Shamshur was the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to UNESCO before Omelchenko.