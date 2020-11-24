Ukraine reports 12,287 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 12,287 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 647,976, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 12,287 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of November 24, 2020. In particular, among them are 533 children and 570 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

He said that 188 patients died from COVID-19, 8,298 recovered and 1,403 were hospitalized in Ukraine on November 23.

Read more: Eight schools, four kindergartens closed in Kyiv due to COVID-19 - Klitschko

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (1,422), Kyiv region (1,089), Dnipropetrovsk region (952), Odesa region (865), and Zaporizhia region (800).

Some 10,945 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on November 23.