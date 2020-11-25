Ukraine reports 13,882 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 13,882 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 661,858, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 13,882 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of November 25, 2020. In particular, among them are 684 children and 615 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

He said that 229 patients died from COVID-19, 8,420 recovered and 1,818 were hospitalized in Ukraine on November 24.

Stepanov noted that 75,396 coronavirus tests, including 45,438 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 29,958 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Dnipropetrovsk region (1,255), Zaporizhia region (1,086), Kyiv (980), Odesa region (976), and Kyiv region (961).

Some 12,287 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on November 22.