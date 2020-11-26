Russian-led forces remotely mine Ukrainian positions in Donbas

November 25, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the Trilateral Contact Group agreements, which came into force on July 27, three times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"By firing grenade launchers of various systems, the enemy tried to provoke our soldiers in the suburbs of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk). Small arms and a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher were used by the Russian occupation forces near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In addition, from the side of the temporarily occupied Uzhivka in the direction of Vodiane, the enemy remotely mined of Ukrainian troops’ positions, using prohibited POM-2 mines.

OSCE representatives were informed about the ceasefire violations and use of prohibited mines by the Russian armed formations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center.

No casualties among the Joint Forces personnel were reported.

Today, November 26, the ceasefire has been observed along the contact line. Ukrainian troops control the situation in the JFO area, the Headquarters informs.