Ukraine reports 15,331 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 15,331 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 677,189, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 15,331 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of November 26, 2020. In particular, among them are 659 children and 606 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

He said that 225 patients died from COVID-19, 9,617 recovered and 1,955 were hospitalized in Ukraine on November 25.

Stepanov noted that 76,911 coronavirus tests, including 49,323 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 27,588 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (1,399), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,254), Kyiv region (979), Zaporizhia region (898), and Kharkiv region (895).

Some 13,882 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on November 24.