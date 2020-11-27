Six schools in Kyiv closed due to COVID-19 cases

Six schools in Kyiv city have been closed due to a rise in coronavirus cases, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As of today, six schools have been shut down. Some 1,082 classes in 277 schools have been transferred to distance learning," he said at a briefing on November 27.

In total, 1,358 pupils and more than 960 teachers in Kyiv are sick with coronavirus.

The mayor also said that due to confirmed coronavirus cases, 205 groups in 154 kindergartens have been temporarily closed.

"Eight kindergartens have been fully closed for quarantine," he added.

Read more: Ukraine needs to introduce total lockdown for at least three weeks, - Interior Minister

As reported, some 16,218 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 693,407.