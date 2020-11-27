Zelenskyi tables bill on liability for lies in asset declarations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill to restore liability for lies in asset declarations.

As reported by Censor.NET.

A respective bill, No. 4434, "On the Introduction of Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine to Restore Liability for Declaring Inaccurate Information and Failure to Submit a Declaration by a Person Authorized to Perform State or Local Self-Government Functions" has been published on the website of the Ukrainian parliament.

According to the explanatory note, the bill is aimed at establishing criminal liability for declaring inaccurate information and failure to submit a declaration by a person authorized to perform the functions of the state or local government.

"The task of the bill is to ensure the inevitability of punishment for violating the requirements of anti-corruption legislation in terms of declaring inaccurate information and failure to submit a declaration by a person authorized to perform the functions of state or local government," the document reads.

It is proposed to delete Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, while supplementing it with a new Article 366-2 "Declaring inaccurate information," which establishes criminal liability in the form of a fine of 2,500 to 5,000 tax-free minimum incomes or community service for a period of 150 to 240 hours, or imprisonment for up to two years and the deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

It is proposed to define separately in Article 366-3 of the Criminal Code the criminal liability for failure to submit a declaration by a person authorized to perform the functions of state or local government.