Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas four times

On November 30, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and Russia’s mercenaries violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas four times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Russian occupation forces fired grenade launchers of various systems and small arms near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk) and Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk). In addition, the enemy violated the ceasefire in the area of Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol), using an anti-tank grenade launcher," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

No casualties among the Joint Forces personnel were reported.

Another violation of the ceasefire agreements was documented in the Sea of Azov area. In the afternoon, the enemy Kvadro-type UAV crossed the contact line near Vodiane. Ukrainian soldiers shot down the drone, using small arms.

Read more: Invaders violate ceasefire near Avdiivka. No casualties reported

Today, December 1, the ceasefire has been observed in all sections of the contact line, no violations have been recorded.