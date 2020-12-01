Ukraine reports 12,498 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 12,498 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 745,123, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 12,498 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of December 1, 2020. In particular, among them are 586 children and 646 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

He said that 221 patients died from COVID-19, 10,023 recovered and 1,470 were hospitalized in Ukraine on November 30.

Stepanov noted that 62,327 coronavirus tests, including 33,817 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 28,510 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

Read more: Ukrainian authorities at Monday meeting to decide if to introduce full lockdown – Presidential meeting

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (1,799), Odesa region (889), Dnipropetrovsk region (870), Kyiv region (841), and Lviv region (813).

Some 9,946 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on November 29.