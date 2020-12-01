Ukraine hopes to get MAP at NATO summit next year - Taran

Ukraine hopes to receive a NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP) at the NATO summit next year, according to Ukrainian Defense Minister Andrii Taran.

He stated this at a briefing entitled "Defense aspects of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration: key aspects and tasks for the future," according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's website.

"Please inform your capitals that we count on your full political and military support for such a decision [granting Ukraine the MAP] at the next NATO summit in 2021. This will be a practical step and a demonstration of commitment to the decisions of the 2008 Bucharest Summit," Taran said, addressing the ambassadors and military attaches of NATO member states, as well as representatives of the NATO office in Ukraine.

According to him, today Ukraine's course for full membership in NATO is enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine, and the rapid receipt of the NATO Membership Action Plan is a goal set in the recently adopted National Security Strategy of Ukraine. Taran noted that over the past seven years, Ukraine has firmly defended not only its own independence, but also the security and stability of Europe, and acts as a powerful outpost on NATO's eastern flank.

"We believe that Ukraine and Georgia's joining the Alliance would be the right decision for NATO. Our countries have a lot in common. These are post-Soviet republics, the countries that have been affected by Russian aggression. From our point of view, Ukraine's and Georgia's potential membership in NATO will have a significant impact on Euro-Atlantic security and stability, in particular in the Black Sea region," Taran said.

He emphasized the importance of partnership with the North Atlantic Alliance in confronting global threats, such as Russia's aggressive policies and actions, which is a serious challenge to international peace and stability.

The Ukrainian parliament in early December 2019 adopted a resolution "On the statement of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine regarding priority steps to ensure Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration and acquire Ukraine's full membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization."

The Verkhovna Rada also authorized the Verkhovna Rada chairman to sign documents, together with the president of Ukraine and the prime minister of Ukraine, necessary to confirm Ukraine's intention to obtain the NATO Membership Action Plan and to appeal to the parliaments of the NATO member states with the request to facilitate Ukraine's receiving the MAP.

On June 12, 2020, Ukraine became a member of NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partnership program.