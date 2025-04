Zelenskyi appoints Husev as Ukroboronprom director general

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed Yuriy Husev as director-general of the State Concern Ukroboronprom.

Censor.NET reports citing the decree №532 / 2020.

The relevant decree on the appointment, No.532/2020, was posted on the president’s website on December 3.

In 2014-2016, Yuriy Husev served as deputy defence minister of Ukraine.

From July 2019, he had headed the Kherson Regional State Administration. Husev holds a PhD in Economics.