Kyiv reports 1,364 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,364 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 75,376, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"Some 1,364 new coronavirus patients have been recorded in Kyiv in the past day. Thirty people have died. In total, 1,369 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 785 women aged 18-89 years; 63 girls aged between one month and 17 years; 460 men aged 18-91 years; 56 boys aged between one month and 17 years old. In addition, 40 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

Some 512 patients have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 24,275 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported by Ukrinform, a total of 772,760 COVID-19 cases were laboratory confirmed in Ukraine on December 3, including 14,496 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.