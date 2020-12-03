Anti-Corruption Court Revises Ex-MP Mykytas’ Arrest For Round-The-Clock House Arrest

The High Anti-Corruption Court has revised arrest to former member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Maksym Mykytas, suspected of appropriation of UAH 82 million in state funds during exhibition of apartments for the troopers of the National Guard, for round-the-clock house arrest.

Censor.NET reports citing Yurii Butusov post.

He said that the court hearing was conducted behind closed doors on December 2.

On December 2, Mykytas accused deputy head of the Presidential Office, Oleh Tatarov, of being involved in illegal takeover of UkrBud.

