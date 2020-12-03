Ukrainian army reports 3,146 COVID-19 cases

As of December 3, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have reported 3,146 COVID-19 cases, including 189 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Censor.NET reports citing the referring post on Facebook.

"As of 10:00 on December 3, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported 3,146 coronavirus cases. Some 189 new cases were recorded over the past day," the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports on its Facebook page.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 7,533 people have recovered and 27 died. Some 437 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 65 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days.

Read more: Govt cancels weekend lockdown and prepares new plan – PM Shmyhal

As of December 3, Ukraine reported 772,760 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 14,496 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.