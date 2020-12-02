ENG
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
Govt cancels weekend lockdown and prepares new plan – PM Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers has cancelled the weekend lockdown and is preparing a new plan of restrictions, which will come into effect soon.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a government meeting on Wednesday, December 2.

"This allows us to lift these restrictions: at weekends and on weekdays the orange zone restrictions will apply throughout the country. The Cabinet of Ministers is working out the most balanced solution regarding the possible strengthening of quarantine restrictions. According to the law, the government will announce its decision seven days before their introduction," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the weekend lockdown gave positive results. There were 6 thousand COVID-19 cases fewer than predicted. The situation with occupied beds in hospitals has improved.

As reported, on November 11, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced a weekend quarantine in Ukraine - from November 14 to 30.

