Over half of Ukrainians support New Year lockdown

Some 58% of Ukrainians support the possible introduction of a coronavirus lockdown during the New Year holidays, according to a survey conducted by the Rating sociological group.

As reported by Censor.NET.

At the same time, 40% are against the introduction of tough measures.

In addition, support for the introduction of the lockdown increased from 36% to 42% whereas the number of opponents decreased from 61% to 55%. Similarly, the number of respondents who believe that lockdown will help decrease the spread of coronavirus has increased (from 55% to 58%).

In addition, 45% of respondents consider the measures taken by the authorities to combat coronavirus to be optimal, 30% think they are too soft, and 11% said such measures were too tough.

According to the survey, 59% of Ukrainians often follow the news on the coronavirus, 21% do it sometimes, and 11% rarely do it. Some 8% said they were not interested in such news at all. Older people and women are more likely to follow the coronavirus news.

Read more: Ukraine’s healthcare sector needs UAH 296B – Stepanov

The poll was conducted on November 28-30, 2020. A total of 2,500 respondents were interviewed. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2%.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said on December 1 that the Ukrainian authorities were currently discussing with experts the issue of the date for the introduction of the lockdown - in December or from January 2.