Ukraine’s healthcare sector needs UAH 296B – Stepanov

Ukraine’s healthcare sector will require UAH 296 billion in 2021, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax

"Our lives next year will depend on the financing of medicine. The budget process has reached the final stretch, and I hope for the understanding, responsibility, and conscience of our MPs… We calculated that we need UAH 296 billion. This is the sum of money we need for high-quality treatment," Stepanov said this at a briefing on Tuesday.

Stepanov recalled that instead of the amount of funds proposed by the Ministry of Health for the next year (UAH 269 billion), the Government approved in the draft budget for 2021 the allocation of UAH 159 billion for the healthcare sector.

