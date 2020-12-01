ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4556 visitors online
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
13 672 153

Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

As of now, protesters are gathering at the Verkhovna Rada building.

As reported by Censor.NET correspondent. 

Hrushevskoho Street was blocked from Kriposny Lane to European Square.

Police and the National Guard are mobilized in that area.

"According to earlier applications, rallies with mass participation of citizens in the central part of Kyiv, in particular at the building of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, are taking place today. The situation is being closely monitored by the capital's police, servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine, dialogue police, explosive experts, and representatives of other structural units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs," the statement said.

As we reported earlier, today, on November 1, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine may consider the bill on democracy through an all-Ukrainian referendum.

"I urge you to consider including this issue (bill № 3612 on democracy) in the agenda and without much discussion, as there are positive conclusions from both the Legal Department and the Main Expert Department. The bill is ready," First Vice-Speaker of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk stated.

Read more: Kyiv records highest daily number of coronavirus cases since pandemic began

Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 01
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 02
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 03
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 04
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 05
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 06
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 07
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 08
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 09
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 10
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 11
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 12
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 13
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 14
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 15
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 16
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 17
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 18
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 19
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 20
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 21
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 22
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 23
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 24
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 25
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 26
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 27
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 28
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 29
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 30
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 31
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 32
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 33
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 34
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 35
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 36

Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 37
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 38
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 39
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 40
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 41
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 42
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 43
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 44
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 45
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 46
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 47
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 48
Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv 49

Фото: Олег Богачук, Цензор.НЕТ

business (98) quarantine (1311) entrepreneurs (25) protest (259) simplified taxation (2) small business (9) covid-19 (1453) Covid-2019 (1382)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 