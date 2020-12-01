Protesters gather at Verkhovna Rada, block Hrushevskoho street in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

As of now, protesters are gathering at the Verkhovna Rada building.

As reported by Censor.NET correspondent.

Hrushevskoho Street was blocked from Kriposny Lane to European Square.

Police and the National Guard are mobilized in that area.

"According to earlier applications, rallies with mass participation of citizens in the central part of Kyiv, in particular at the building of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, are taking place today. The situation is being closely monitored by the capital's police, servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine, dialogue police, explosive experts, and representatives of other structural units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs," the statement said.

As we reported earlier, today, on November 1, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine may consider the bill on democracy through an all-Ukrainian referendum.

"I urge you to consider including this issue (bill № 3612 on democracy) in the agenda and without much discussion, as there are positive conclusions from both the Legal Department and the Main Expert Department. The bill is ready," First Vice-Speaker of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk stated.

Фото: Олег Богачук, Цензор.НЕТ