Ukraine reports 8,641 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 8,641 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 821,947, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 8,641 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of December 7, 2020. In particular, among them are 390 children and 284 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

He said that 145 patients died from COVID-19, 5,123 recovered and 1,037 were hospitalized in Ukraine on December 6.

Stepanov noted that 33,502 coronavirus tests, including 27,881 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 5,621 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

Read more: Public Transport Will Not Be Stopped If Lockdown Introduced – Shmyhal

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (1,526), Dnipropetrovsk region (960), Odesa region (662), Kyiv region (635), and Sumy region (477).

Some 11,590 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 5.