Ukraine asks U.S. to provide COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has asked U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien to consider Ukraine as a priority candidate for getting COVID-19 vaccines in the "mode of testing and use in emergencies."

As reported by Censor.NET.

He said this in a phone call with Kvien, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service reported.

"In the next two weeks, we will sign contracts for the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine with some manufacturers. However, this does not guarantee that Ukraine will receive vaccines in the coming months as the first batch of vaccines produced will cover the needs of GAVI COVAX," Stepanov said.

Kvien said that she and her team would do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine receives vaccines against COVID-19 as soon as possible. She also said that their team would help the Ukrainian Health Ministry develop an algorithm and an action plan for logistics and vaccination plans.

Read more: Ukraine expects greater support from US in countering Russian aggression after Biden takes office

Kvien said the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine would hold a meeting with the U.S. government on the supply of the vaccine to Ukraine to discuss the timing and volume of supply. She also added that the United States supports the official position by the Ukrainian Health Ministry to give up the use of a Russian COVID-19 vaccine that has not passed all phases of clinical trials.